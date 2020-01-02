USD/IDR shrugs off flooding in Jakarta as traders await Indonesia Inflation

- USD/IDR remains under pressure while cheering US-China trade optimism.
- The worst flooding since 2013 blocks flights, trains since New Year’s Eve.
- Indonesia Inflation data for December will be followed for fresh impulse.
USD/IDR stays on the back foot while taking rounds to 13,875 during early Thursday. Traders are less responsive to the news of flooding in Jakarta amid overall risk on in Asia. Even so, monthly inflation data is awaited for near-term direction.
Bloomberg describes the present conditions in Indonesia as the worst in seven years while relying on the state-run electricity company’s update. The news says, “the rains submerged homes and cars and shut one of Jakarta’s airports. More than 700 areas in greater Jakarta region suffered from power outages and commuter trains suspended some operations.”
Even so, Asian traders are cheering the US-China trade optimism after the US President Donald Trump confirmed the signing of the phase-one deal on January 15 and talks on phase-two during his China visit afterward.
It can also be said that the traders are waiting for the key inflation data ahead of reacting to the geopolitical headlines coming from Indonesia. The Inflation numbers for December are still to be rolled out and will be the key to determine the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) next move after it announced multiple rate cuts in 2019. The headline inflation is likely to decline to 2.9% from 3.0% on a yearly basis while Core Inflation may increase to 3.11% from 3.08% YoY.
After the recent “no policy change” decision by the BI, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) keep its hope of further rate cuts while saying, “BI’s policy messaging continued to signal an easing bias, and domestic growth and inflation dynamics support the case for more easing. However, external stability remains a constraint for aggressive rate cuts, in our view. Overall, we maintain our forecast for one more 25bp rate cut in the current easing cycle, likely in Q1.”
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking a 200-day SMA level of 14,140 on a daily closing basis, buyers are less likely to be pleased.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13876.05
|Today Daily Change
|-17.4155
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|13893.4655
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|13960.1818
|Daily SMA50
|14027.0759
|Daily SMA100
|14086.9255
|Daily SMA200
|14142.7667
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|13976.043
|Previous Daily Low
|13837.7475
|Previous Weekly High
|14020.7355
|Previous Weekly Low
|13676.9335
|Previous Monthly High
|14181.2945
|Previous Monthly Low
|13676.9335
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13923.2141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13890.5764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13828.7943
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13764.1232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13690.4988
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|13967.0898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14040.7142
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14105.3853
AUD/USD little changed around 0.7020 on China Caixin PMI
AUD/USD keeps its range around 0.7020, little changed on downbeat China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. A deeper correction below 0.70 could be in the offing as the 4-hour chart reports a bearish RSI and MACD divergence.
USD/JPY under pressure as 2020 kicks in
USD/JPY is consolidating in the start of the New Year yet fragility which remains the bias, despite positive trade headlines. At the time of writing the pair is pressured below the 21-hour moving average and is likely offered on a technical outlook.
Trump bump, PBOC RRR cut
President Trump stated that the China deal is likely to be signed on January 15 and that P2 discussion would commence shortly after that. All of which should provide further impetus for traders to start the year off.
Gold heavy yet geopolitics dominate
Gold is a little weighted at this level, having started out 2020 crouching on the Sep. double tops. The yellow metal is trading at $1,518 at the time of writing having consolidated in a $1517/21 price range. The trade war will continue to be a mystery and a supportive factor for gold.
GBP/USD: Sellers lurk around 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI
GBP/USD trades modestly changed to 1.3255 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair stays below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December 12-23 fall amid overbought conditions of the 14-bar RSI.