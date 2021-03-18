USD/IDR: Rupiah keeps range around 14,400 on Bank Indonesia’s status-quo

Indonesia’s central bank, Bank Indonesia (BI), maintained its benchmark 7-day reverse repo at 3.50% at its March monetary policy meeting held this Thursday, as unanimously expected.
The central bank slashed the interest rates by 25bps in its last meeting, citing that the rate decision was consistent with a low inflation outlook, external stability and effort to support the economy.
The BI Governor Warjiyo said that the domestic economy continues to improve.
Additional comments
US fiscal stimulus, economic growth prospect has led to global market volatility.
That impacted bond yields, currencies including rupiah.
Maintains 2021 GDP outlook at +4.3% to +5.3%.
2021 c/a deficit estimate at 1% to 2% of GDP.
Rupiah movement relatively under control.
Capital inflows have been halted by rising US Treasury yields, stronger US dollar.
To strengthen policy to stabilise rupiah.
Stabilisation measures include triple intervention.
2021 inflation YoY seen within 2%-4% target range.
Liquidity injection amounting to 50.3 trln rupiah as of March 16.
2021 bond purchase in primary market as of march 16 amounting to 65.03 trln rupiah.
State banks still have the highest base lending rates.
Hopes banks can accelerate reduction of credit rates.
FX implications
On the expected status-quo from the central bank, the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) showed little reaction, as USD/IDR kept its range around 14,400 levels, modestly flat on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
Gold: Bulls recapture 21-DMA amid dovish Federal Reserve
Gold stays on the front foot above the 21-DMA so far this Thursday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s upside momentum as Asia reacts to Fed’s dovish performance while vaccine jitters also have some positives.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.