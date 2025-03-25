USD/IDR appreciates toward highs of 16,800, last seen in June 1998 during the Asian Financial Crisis.

A Bank Indonesia official confirmed that the central bank had stepped in to stabilize the spot currency and bond markets.

Traders adopt caution ahead of President Trump’s scheduled tariff announcement on April 2.

The USD/IDR pair continues its upward momentum for the third straight session, trading above 16,600 during European hours on Tuesday. It approached the high of 16,800, last seen in June 1998 during the Asian Financial Crisis, according to LSEG data. The weakness of the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) is driven by growing concerns over political uncertainty, government spending, and capital outflows in Indonesia.

Fitra Jusdiman, Director of Monetary and Securities Asset Management at Bank Indonesia (BI), told Reuters, "Global uncertainty remains linked to Trump's tariff policies and geopolitical turmoil, including the impact of the trade war on China and other emerging markets in Asia."

To curb the Rupiah's decline, Indonesia's central bank intervened in the currency market. A BI official confirmed to Reuters that the central bank had stepped in to stabilize the spot currency, bond markets, and domestic non-deliverable forwards.

Additionally, genuine foreign exchange demand for repatriation and other payments contributed to the IDR’s depreciation. Edi Susianto, BI’s Head of Monetary Management, told Reuters, "We have entered the market boldly to maintain the balance of FX supply and demand."

Meanwhile, the USD/IDR pair gains further traction as traders remain cautious ahead of US President Donald Trump’s scheduled tariff announcement on April 2. The US dollar strengthened, supported by robust S&P Services PMI data and cautious remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

The S&P Global Services PMI jumped to 54.3 in March, a three-month high, up from 51.0 in February and surpassing market expectations of 50.8. The service sector rebounded sharply from its 15-month low, while the Composite PMI climbed to 53.5, its strongest expansion since December 2024.

Adding to the uncertainty, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic warned that inflation progress might be slower than expected. He revised his 2025 rate cut projections downward, citing persistent price pressures and trade-related risks.