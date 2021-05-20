USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah seesaws around $14,400 on upbeat Indonesia trade data, budget proposal

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR struggles for a clear direction around two-week top.
  • Indonesia April Trade Balance $+2.19 billion, Exports, Imports also came in stronger.
  • Indonesian Finance Minister proposes 2022 budget parliament.
  • Reuters poll suggesting investors are marginally bullish over IDR.

USD/IDR wobbles around 14,385, down 0.05% intraday, after multiple catalysts from Indonesia troubled the pair traders during early Thursday. Among them, April trade numbers and budget release gained major attention but risk-off mood tests the pair buyers.

Indonesia’s Trade Balance jumped from the $1.0 billion forecasts and $1.56 billion prior in April. On the same line, Exports and Imports also crossed 41% and 29.81% respective expected figures with 51.94% and  29.93% growth in that order.

Elsewhere, Indonesia Finance Minister (FM) Sri Mulyani Indrawati proposes the 2022 budget to be based on the average Indonesia rupiah (IDR) level of around $13,900 and $15,000. The diplomat also targets 2022 Inflation at 2% to 4% while expecting a GDP of 5.2% to 5.8% during the stated period.

It’s worth mentioning that FM Indrawati assumes a 10-year bond yield at 6.32%-7.27% for 2022 versus the current level of 6.529%, the highest since April 28.

Additionally, Reuters' poll mentions, “Markets turned cautiously bullish on the Indonesian rupiah for the first time since late February.”

On a broader scale, the return of tapering chatters, backed by the latest FOMC minutes, battle the covid woes in Asia and vaccine hopes in the West to trouble market plays. Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield drops two basis points (bps) to 1.66% by the press time.

Looking forward, US weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for May could direct short-term USD/IDR moves. However, major attention will be given to the Fed’s next moves and any signals related to that.

Technical analysis

A daily closing beyond the five-week-old falling trend line, near $14,420, becomes necessary for USD/IDR bulls to retake controls.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14385.35
Today Daily Change -5.1500
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 14390.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14374.555
Daily SMA50 14447.341
Daily SMA100 14277.9262
Daily SMA200 14399.5253
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14458.85
Previous Daily Low 14273
Previous Weekly High 14394.25
Previous Weekly Low 14108.4
Previous Monthly High 14699
Previous Monthly Low 14378.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14387.8553
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14343.9947
Daily Pivot Point S1 14289.3833
Daily Pivot Point S2 14188.2667
Daily Pivot Point S3 14103.5333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14475.2333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14559.9667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14661.0833

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains poised to regain 1.22 as USD retreats with yields

EUR/USD remains poised to regain 1.22 as USD retreats with yields

EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.2200 ahead of the European open. US Treasury yields turn south drags the dollar lower. Markets search for clear direction after FOMC minutes renewed tapering concerns. ECB’s Lagarde, US data eyed for fresh impulse.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area

GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area

GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD remains poised to regain 1.22 as USD retreats with yields

EUR/USD remains poised to regain 1.22 as USD retreats with yields

EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.2200 ahead of the European open. US Treasury yields turn south drags the dollar lower. Markets search for clear direction after FOMC minutes renewed tapering concerns. ECB’s Lagarde, US data eyed for fresh impulse.

EUR/USD News

Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally

Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally

XRP price collapsed almost 50% today at the intra-day low but has rebounded to show a decline of 31%. Psychologically significant $1.00 provides support for the second time in a month. 

Read more

Taper talk & crypto crumble reverberates

Taper talk & crypto crumble reverberates

An implosion in crypto kicked off a wild day of trading and the FOMC minutes once again emphasized the tricky task of tapering. The US dollar led the way while the New Zealand dollar lagged. $43,000 in Bitcoin was repeatedly tested this week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures