USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah drops towards $14,900 despite seven-year high Indonesia inflation

USD/IDR rebounds from five-week low, snaps three-day downtrend.

Indonesia Inflation rose the most since late 2015 in July, Core Inflation also increased in the said month.

US dollar pares recent losses amid sluggish markets, cautious sentiment ahead of key data/events.

USD/IDR marches towards $14,900 amid the initial hours of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Indonesia rupiah (IDR) pair marks the first daily gains in four while bouncing off a five-week low printed the previous day.

In doing so, the USD/IDR pair pays little heed to Indonesia’s headlines Inflation data for July. As per the latest data, Indonesia Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, the headline inflation gauge rallied 4.94% YoY versus 4.82% expected. Further details suggest that the Core CPI rose 2.86% versus 2.85% market consensus.

It’s worth noting that Indonesia’s Inflation data marked the biggest jump in price pressure in seven years.

The same should have ideally weighed on the USD/IDR prices amid hopes of further rate hikes from the Indonesia central bank, namely the Bank Indonesia (BI). However, the US dollar’s rebound and a light calendar appeared to have favored the pair’s recovery of late.

That said, Indonesia’s 10-year bond yields dropped to the lowest levels since June 08, around 7.11% by the press time, which in turn favored USD/IDR prices of late.

Moving on, ISM Manufacturing PMI for July, expected at 52 versus 53 prior, could direct immediate USD/IDR moves ahead of Friday’s US jobs report.

Technical analysis

USD/IDR recovers from the 50-DMA support surrounding $14,800 but the recovery moves need validation from mid-July’s swing low surrounding $14,940.