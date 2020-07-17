USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah sellers pierce monthly resistance line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR prints five-day winning streak while taking the bids around 14,800.
  • Bullish MACD suggests further upside of the pair, a sustained of the trend line becomes necessary.
  • 200-day EMA acts as the strong downside support.

USD/IDR extends its north-run to 14,797, up 0.50% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. The quote crosses an upward sloping trend line from June 12 to print the new high since May 29.

While bullish MACD favors the buyers, overbought RSI conditions push them to wait for a daily closing beyond the immediate resistance line, at 14,802 now, before attacking the 15,000 threshold.

Other than the 15,000 round-figures, the late-May top near 15,020 will also add filters during the quote’s run-up, a break of which could propel the quote towards May month’s high near 15,470.

On the downside, the pair’s break of 200-day EMA, currently around 14,540, will recall the bears targeting the monthly low near 14,225.

Should there be a further consolidation of earlier upside past-14,225, 14,000 psychological magnet and June month’s low near 13,850 may return to the charts.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14790.55
Today Daily Change 65.4500
Today Daily Change % 0.44%
Today daily open 14725.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14405.5327
Daily SMA50 14463.5331
Daily SMA100 14930.7369
Daily SMA200 14427.1697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14791.5
Previous Daily Low 14535
Previous Weekly High 14578
Previous Weekly Low 14262.2455
Previous Monthly High 14646.556
Previous Monthly Low 13853.0195
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14693.517
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14632.983
Daily Pivot Point S1 14576.2333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14427.3667
Daily Pivot Point S3 14319.7333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14832.7333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14940.3667
Daily Pivot Point R3 15089.2333

 

 

