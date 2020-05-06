USD/IDR Price Analysis: Indonesian Rupiah has recovered 50% of 2020 drop

IDR has clawed back over 50% of the drop seen earlier this year.

USD/IDR charts suggest scope for further IDR strength in the near-term.

The Indonesian Rupiah is trading in a sideways manner around 15,100 per US dollar at press time, having hit a high of 15,069 at press time.

The local unit has erased over 50% of the decline from 13,560 to 16,738 seen during the 10-weeks to April 2.

The Rupiah may rise further, as the USD/IDR's daily chart shows lower highs and lower lows setup, descending 5- and 10-day averages and a below-5 reading on the relative strength index (RSI).

That said, the RSI is reporting oversold conditions with a below-50 reading on the 4-hour chart. As a result, a minor bounce could be seen before a potential deeper drop, as called by the daily chart.

A close above Monday's high of 15,154 would open the doors to a re-test of the ascending 50-day average at 15,408. On the lower side, support is seen directly at 14,774, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 rally.

Daily chart

USD/IDR trend: Bearish

Technical levels