USD/IDR Price Analysis: Indonesia rupiah bounces off 13-day top amid coronavirus crisis

- USD/IDR retraces losses from the multi-day low.
- Indonesia registers the highest single-day deaths due to the virus on Tuesday.
- Bank Indonesia’s status quo fails to defy hopes of any future moves.
- Indonesian trade numbers, US data can offer intermediate directions, virus updates remain as the key.
While taking rounds to 15,640, USD/IDR bounces of multi-day low amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Although broad US dollar weakness and the Bank Indonesia’s no rate change earlier strengthened the pair, the recent coronavirus outbreak in Indonesia might have triggered the pullback. The pair traders could watch for second-tier data from the US and Indonesia for intermediate direction while pandemic updates remain on the driver’s seat.
Relying on the comments from the Indonesian health ministry official Achmad Yurianto, Reuters said, “Indonesia on Tuesday reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths with 60 new fatalities, taking the total to 459. Yurianto confirmed 282 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 4,839.”
Even so, the government official cites it as the negligence on the part of the people as well as the lack of symptoms shown by people who are infected as important catalysts to propel the death toll.
On the other hand, US President Donald Trump reiterated hopes for the early restart of the world’s largest economy but failed to extend the previous risk-on.
While portraying the trading sentiment, the US 10-year treasury yields register mild weakness to 0.745% whereas stocks in Japan and Shanghai register mild losses by the press time.
Traders may now focus on Indonesia’s March month Trade Balance, expected $0.76B versus $2.34B, for fresh impulse. Also likely to affect the pair moves would be Exports and Imports growth that is likely to register declines worth of -6.73% and -7.88% compared to the respective priors of +11% and -5.11%.
Following that, a busy economic docket in the US, as well as the coronavirus headlines, will keep the market players entertained.
Technical analysis
The monthly resistance line near 15,740 guards the pair’s immediate upside ahead of 21-day SMA, currently around 16,120.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15631
|Today Daily Change
|29.0870
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|15601.913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16144.6744
|Daily SMA50
|14896.6558
|Daily SMA100
|14382.0464
|Daily SMA200
|14247.7249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15857.5
|Previous Daily Low
|15522.5
|Previous Weekly High
|16825
|Previous Weekly Low
|15626
|Previous Monthly High
|17154
|Previous Monthly Low
|13937.8155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15650.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15729.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15463.7753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15325.6377
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15128.7753
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15798.7753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15995.6377
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16133.7753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends correction from five-week tops, nears 0.6400
AUD/USD extends the correction from a five-week high of 0.6445 after the Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence plunged to the lowest since 1991, to 75.6 in April versus 91.9 prior. The risk-off sentiment combined with falling gold prices also weigh.
USD/JPY attempts a bounce above 107.00 amid risk-off
USD/JPY reverses a brief dip below 107.00 but the further upside appears elusive amid risk-off action seen in the Asian equities amid lingering coronavirus concerns. The drop in the S&P 500 futures also keeps a check on the rebound.
US Retail Sales March Preview: Can consumers stare down unemployment?
American consumption is thought to have fallen off a cliff in March as unemployment soared with government ordered shutdowns and the closure of many stores in about half the country. Monthly retail sales are expected to decline by 8% and purchases excluding automobiles to drop 4.8%.
Gold consolidates gains above $1,700, nears seven-year high
Gold prices witness a retracement from the seven-year high to $1,726 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Broad US dollar weakness and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could be considered as positive to the precious metal.
WTI remains below $21.00 after API data, focus on EIA figures
Despite the latest pullback from multi-day low, ignoring the API data, WTI remains below $21.00, currently around $20.80, amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday.