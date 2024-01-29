USD/IDR drifts higher to 15,830, focus on Fed rate decision, Indonesian inflation data

The USD/IDR pair gathers strength during the early European session on Monday. The pair currently trades around 15,830 after retreating from a fresh top of 2024 at 15,844. Investors await the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and Indonesia’s inflation report on Thursday for fresh catalysts. The Commerce Department showed on Friday that the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE) grew by 0.2% on the month from 0.1% in the previous reading and rose by 2.9% on a yearly basis from the previous reading of 3.2%. Meanwhile, the headline PCE, including volatile food and energy, increased 0.2% for the month and held steady at 2.6% on an annual basis. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision at its January meeting on Wednesday. Investors anticipate the Fed to keep rates at 5.25–5.50%. Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the interest rate steady on January 17. The move was consistent with efforts to stabilize the Rupiah's exchange rate and ensure inflation remains within target this year. Indonesia's central bank targets inflation at a range of 1.5% to 3.5% in 2024, below 2023's target of 2% to 4%. Investors await the January Indonesian inflation report, due on Thursday. The figure is forecast to show an increase of 0.22% MoM and 2.58% YoY in January. The Core inflation figure is projected to grow 1.83% YoY from 1.80% in the previous reading. Apart from this, local media reports that Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati could resign prior to the February 14 presidential election have eroded confidence in the rupiah over the past two weeks, casting doubt on the fiscal outlook of the country. Looking ahead, the Fed Interest Rate Decision will be in the spotlight this week. Investors will take more cues from the press conference after the meeting. The dovish comments from Fed officials might weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and act as a headwind for USD/IDR. Furthermore, the Indonesian inflation data for January will be released on Thursday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.