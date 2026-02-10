TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD: Growth hopes, AI boom and Fed signals – Rabobank

USD: Growth hopes, AI boom and Fed signals – Rabobank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Rabobank’s Michael Every highlights Trump’s suggestion that US growth could reach 15% under Fed Chair Warsh, implying a willingness to run the economy hot and supporting capital inflows into the Dollar. The report notes AI-driven investment, potential productivity gains, and evolving US chip and industrial policy, while upcoming US retail sales and NFIB survey data provide the near-term macro focus.

Trumponomics, AI and capital inflows

"Trump stated if Fed Chair Warsh does his job, US growth could be 15% or higher. It’s unclear if that’s annual, exceeding China’s early spurt, or over the remaining two-and-a-half years of his presidency, so higher than China today, or nominal or real. Yet the key signal for those who called Warsh a ‘hawk’ is that the Fed is going to run the economy hot."

"That’s as the FT notes, ‘Bash All Day, Buy All Night’, explaining “Why foreigners keep pouring money into America” despite attacking it verbally all the time."

"Relatedly, the US is reportedly to exempt Big Tech from upcoming chip tariffs, with exemptions based on FDI commitments from Taiwan’s TSMC. That shows an expected pragmatic refinement of US neo-mercantilism in line with past phases of such political economy."

"In the US, AI is now being embraced by many firms in ways which may genuinely boost productivity beyond what old mindsets and models can compute. Yet not all AI is equal."

"US retail sales and the NFIB small business survey are the main points of interest for the day, against a backdrop of a panoply of far larger questions."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1900

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1900

EUR/USD edges a tad lower around the 1.1900 area, coming under mild pressure despite the US Dollar keeps the offered stance on turnaround Tuesday. On the US data front, December Retail Sales fell short of expectations, while the ADP four week average printed at 6.5K.

GBP/USD looks weak near 1.3670

GBP/USD looks weak near 1.3670

GBP/USD trades on the back foot around the 1.3670 region on Tuesday. Cable’s modest retracement also comes in tandem with the decent decline in the Greenback. Moving forward, the US NFP and CPI data in combination with key UK releases should kee the quid under scrutiny in the next few days.

Gold flirts with daily lows near $5,000

Gold flirts with daily lows near $5,000

Gold comes under marked selling pressure on Tuesday, giving back part of its recent two day advance and threatening to challenge the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s correction follows a better tone in the risk complex, a lower Greenback and shrinking US Treasuty yields.

AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B

AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment is largely on the back foot with major coins such as Bittensor (TAO) and Internet Computer (ICP) extending losses amid a sticky risk-off sentiment.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

Ripple trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers