TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD gains stall for the time being – Scotiabank

USD gains stall for the time being – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) is trading narrowly mixed against its major currency peers this morning. Risk sentiment retains a soft undertone, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

DXY gains stall near resistance in the low 100 area

"European stocks bounced in early trade but have given back gains as yesterday’s tech sell-off in the US weighs on sentiment. US equity futures are drifting into the red and bonds retain a modest bid. Gold is slightly firmer. Net gains or losses for the major currencies are minor for the most part, suggesting something of a holding pattern developing in FX as traders await equity market or fundamental or developments. With the US government shutdown entering its 35th—and record-equaling—day, this morning’s private sector data may have some influence."

"Final October Services and Composite PMIs plus the preliminary October Services ISM (expected to reflect a small gain in momentum) will give some sense of how the economy is shaping up into the end of the year. Note that the Supreme Court will consider challenges to tariffs implemented under the president’s emergency powers today. At the moment, a decision is not expected until the New Year but should the court rule against the measures, President Trump has other means to levy tariffs, albeit through a more convoluted process."

"DXY gains are showing some signs of stalling this morning just above the 100 level, fractionally below the 200-day MA (100.35), bang on the August 1 high (the day of the July jobs report release) and effectively important technical resistance. A push through the low 100 level would suggest that the general USD rebound is likely to extend, potentially quite significantly over the next few weeks. A stall and reversal from the low 100 area, meanwhile, implies a continuation of the broad consolidation range for the DXY in place since the middle of the year. This evening, Japan releases wage data and Australia publishes trade data."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold rebounds following Tuesday's sharp decline and gains more than 1% on the day near $3,970. The risk-averse market atmosphere allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the renewed USD strength after upbeat US data seems to be limiting the pair's bullish potential.

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

The major central banks have embarked on balance sheet reduction programmes. The main risk associated with these programmes is their potential to dry up money markets by depriving commercial banks of the central bank reserves they need to satisfy the liquidity requirements.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers