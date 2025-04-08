USD: Equity markets steady, giving high beta FX a lift – Scotiabank

Markets are steadier so far today, with a lot more green on the screen than over the past few days. Gains in Asian and European equities as well as US futures reflect market hopes that tariffs might be delayed or quickly negotiated away rather than concrete developments, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD softer overall as stocks recover, lifting high beta FX
"Price swings yesterday underscore the market’s sensitivity to tariff news. An erroneous, (actual 'fake' news) X post suggested the Trump administration could consider a 90-day pause in tariffs, triggering a very brief 7% jump stocks. Instead, in the real world, President Trump threatened to level another 50- percentage point tariff on China if it did not remove its retaliatory 34% tariff on US imports, helping dump stocks off the snap high."
"So far, 'crickets' from China on that but the Chinese authorities did wheel out measures to help support local markets and the PBoC allowed the USD/CNY fix to nudge above the 7.20 level, a point which has marked the top of the fixing range recently, in a sign that more CNY weakness may be tolerated to help offset massive tariffs. Messaging from the administration on tariff policy remains confusing. Treasury Sec. Bessent announced talks with Japan on tariffs could start shortly while trade advisor Navarro said Trump would not negotiate on tariffs. Markets may lack enough clarity on tariff policy end goals to form a solid base for now."
"The USD’s broader rebound appears to have stalled, with firmer stocks helping lift high beta FX; the AUD and NZD are leading gains among the major currencies on the session. DXY gains may reverse from the mid-103 area and the index faces solid technical resistance at 103.75/00 on the short-term chart. There are no US data reports today. The just-released NFIB Small Business Optimism index dropped 3.3 points to a weaker-than-forecast 97.4 in March. Respondents anticipate weaker sales and hiring and a softer outlook for the broader economy amid uncertainty over tariffs."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further recovery targets 0.6400
AUD/USD soared to three-day highs around 0.6180 on Wednesday, bouncing back from multi-year lows near 0.5900 as easing worries over US tariffs helped fuel the recovery.
EUR/USD: Next on the upside comes the YTD peaks
EUR/USD ended the day with modest loses, coming under renewed downside pressure after hitting tops near 1.1100 the figure on the back of the late bounce in the Greenback.
Gold remains bid, refocuses on $3,100
Prices of Gold now regain some balance and approach the $3,100 zone per troy ounce on Wednesday after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal and 10% tariffs. FOMC Minutes pointed to further caution from officials.
Bitcoin, crypto prices pump as Trump pauses tariffs for 90 days
Bitcoin (BTC) and several top cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced the United States (US) would pause its reciprocal tariff on 75 countries following their failure to retaliate and the opening of negotiations with key government agencies.
Tariff rollercoaster continues as China slapped with 104% levies
The reaction in currencies has not been as predictable. The clear winners so far remain the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, no surprises there, while the euro has also emerged as a quasi-safe-haven given its high liquid status.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.