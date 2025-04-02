Welcome to Liberation Day. Tariffs are front and center for markets ahead of this afternoon’s announcement from the White House, due around 4pm from the Rose Garden, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD slips as markets wate for tariff announcement
"Those tariffs become effective 'immediately', the White House said yesterday. It remains to be seen exactly what comes today—all indications suggest tariff policy was still being put together at the 11th hour—but broadly applied, 20% tariffs seem very possible, if not likely. Recall that 25% auto tariffs take effect tomorrow. Hefty tariffs have negative implications for the US economy—slower growth and higher prices across the economy and a likely push for 'operational efficiencies' among businesses."
"Today’s tariffs need to come in much lighter than 20% and with exemptions to 'surprise' markets positively and lift risk appetite. It’s not obvious that the Trump administration can or will go that route, however. High beta FX and risk assets are prone to weakness on tariff news but upside potential for the USD is limited—given growth risks and eroding US 'exceptionalism'."
"Broader USD sentiment, reflected by the declining premium for calls over similar delta puts is the softest since September, just before the dollar started to rally significantly. The DXY is softer today but movement among the major currencies is limited as investors are generally sidelined ahead of the tariff announcement. DXY losses will extend below technical support at 103.90. Stocks, bonds and crude are softer while gold is firmer, below yesterday’s peak."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
U.S. Pres. Trump expected to announce reciprocal tariffs –LIVE
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil the details of his reciprocal tariffs on what he dubs "Liberation Day." Markets are on high alert, bracing for increased volatility amid growing concerns that these tariffs could negatively impact both economic growth and inflation prospects.
EUR/USD looks to retest 1.0900
EUR/USD surged to multi-day highs in response to further selling pressure on the Greenback and news that the EU could be planning measures to alleviate Trump’s tariffs.
Gold looks consolidative near $3,120 ahead of Trump's “Liberation Day”
Gold is regaining momentum, climbing above $3,120 after a slight pullback from Tuesday’s near-record high of $3,150. Retreating US yields are bolstering XAU/USD, ahead of President Trump's official announcement of the reciprocal tariff measures later this Wednesday.
Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on the way
United States (US) President Donald Trump’s self-styled “Liberation Day” has finally arrived. After four straight failures to kick off Donald Trump’s “day one” tariffs that were supposed to be implemented when President Trump assumed office 72 days ago, Trump’s team is slated to finally unveil a sweeping, lopsided package of “reciprocal” tariffs.
Grayscale launches Bitcoin options ETF with a focus on income generation
In a press release on Wednesday, Grayscale announced the launch of Bitcoin options-based ETFs, the Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BTCC) and Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BPI).
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.