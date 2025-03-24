The US Dollar (USD) is mixed to slightly lower overall as FX markets continue to consolidate. Risk appetite has perked up a little amid some signs from the White House that the April tariff announcement will be flexible, perhaps more limited in range and may not include industry-specific levies—at least not for now. It is unclear what will happen with border tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD drifts as White House suggests flexible approach to tariffs
"The focus on a (perhaps) more limited range of reciprocal tariffs is good news for the global economy and markets, reflected in the positive start to the week for stocks, but there is a lot of unknowns around this apparent shift, which has nothing at all to do with the slump in the stock markets in the past few weeks, and the situation remains fluid. An announced trip to Greenland by a senior US delegation this week might be a distraction for the news cycle from the shifting tariff focus."
"The USD may not benefit too much until tariff risks are clearer. Price trends suggest that USD is consolidating recent losses and the longer the sideways range trade extends, the harder it may be for the USD to recover meaningfully. It stands to reason that if the White House is seeking a reset of the global trade order, a stronger USD might not be part of the solution."
"On the charts, the DXY gains remain capped in the low 104 zone and slightly softer intraday price trends suggest some risk of the index drifting back a little more in the session ahead. Support is 103.75 and—major—103.25."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.0800 on mixed US PMIs
Decent gains in the Greenback following mixed advanced US PMI data maintain the risk complex under pressure and motivates EUR/USD to challenge the key contention area near 1.0800 on Monday.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains in the low-1.2900s on US data
GBP/USD now gives away part of the initial bull run and returns to the 1.2920 zone in reponse to a firmer tone in the US Dollar in the wake of the release of preliminary PMI readings.
Gold remains side lined below $3,030
Gold prices gyrate around the $3,030 zone per troy ounce on the back of acceptable gains in the Greenback, mixed US data releases and developments around geopolitics and US tariffs.
Dogecoin remains brand leader in meme coins – Fei Chen, Founder and CEO of Intellectia AI
Dogecoin open interest plunged to a near four-month low in mid-March before beginning a slow recovery. Mr. Fei Chen, founder and CEO of Intellectia AI, shared his thoughts on Dogecoin, a potential DOGE ETF, and the likelihood of DOGE inclusion in a US Strategic Crypto Reserve in an interview.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.