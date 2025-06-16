This was always meant to be a very busy week for markets, as a few key central bank meetings – including the Federal Reserve's – were set to refresh the market understanding of policymakers’ stance on the inflation-growth balance in the second month of global US protectionism. But as we know, geopolitical developments have stormed into the picture, and the implications of the Middle East crisis for energy markets can easily spill over into central banks’ inflation assessments, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
Explorations below 98.0 in DXY may not last very long
"We should therefore start with geopolitics. The larger risk premium in oil prices is justified and disruptions could push Brent prices towards $80/bbl or even $120/bbl if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is affected. It is now trading just below $75 and should keep showing elevated intraday volatility. The higher oil prices mean central bankers are expected to be more cautious with easing or dovish guidance. The Fed, which is widely expected to keep rates on hold on Wednesday, can now use energy market volatility as an argument to fend off US President Donald Trump’s calls for rate cuts while it assesses the depth of the tariff impact on inflation."
"But a more hawkish Fed is not enough to keep the dollar bid in the current environment. The USD bounce since the Israel-Iran strikes started has been relatively contained and is now being largely unwound. That is despite no signs of de-escalation in the region and oil prices staying supported. In our view, that is once again the symptom of the market’s distrust in the dollar at the moment, so even a clear-cut dollar positive event like an oil price shock mixed with geopolitical tensions fails to discourage the methodical USD-short building we have observed in the past couple of months every time the dollar was attempting a recovery."
"With Treasury yields deterring rather than encouraging a return to USD in the current environment, we think further dollar rallies should continue to be faded. At the same time, though, the downside risks for USD are probably lower now that geopolitical risks have flared up, and considering how much risk premium is already in the dollar. Explorations below 98.0 in DXY may not last very long unless there are signs of de-escalation. The G7 summit in Canada starts today; expect headlines on trade and geopolitics throughout the next couple of days."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6690
AUD/USD rapidly left behind Friday’s pronounced decline and regained strong impulse on Monday, surpassing the 0.6500 barrier with certain conviction and reaching new peaks around 0.6550. The move higher in spot was propped up by extra losses in the US Dollar and a generalised risk-on mood.
EUR/USD keeps the bid bias in place
EUR/USD surpassed the 1.1600 barrier once again, although it failed to extend the move further north in quite a firm start to the week. The renewed weakness around the Greenback allowed spot and the risk complex in general to regain composure and leave behind the recent drop.
Gold slips back to daily lows, looks at $3,380
Gold keeps its offered stance on Monday, and is now drifting lower to the area of daily troughs around $3,380 per troy ounce against the backdrop of persistent risk-on sentiment and shrinking effervescence in the Middle East. Furthermore, the tepid bounce in US yields across the board also contributes to the decline in the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP flaunts potential breakout to $3.00 on surging risk appetite
Ripple (XRP) flaunts a short-term bullish outlook as part of the recovery from the sell-off encountered last week after Israel launched attacks on Iran, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.