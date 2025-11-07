TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD: Dollar rally stalls – ING

USD: Dollar rally stalls – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Having been bid for a week, the dollar finally softened yesterday. The catalyst appeared to be some Challenger layoff data and also some alternative data suggesting October's NFP report, which we were meant to see today, should have fallen by 9k, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

Rallies may now stall in the 99.90/100.00 area

"Short-dated US rates had a sizeable 8bp drop on the day – a development that resonated in FX markets. But on the subject of jobs data, there is no sign of an end to the US government shutdown. It looks like Senators will be meeting over the weekend, however, so let's see whether there's any fresh news Monday morning. Betting markets actually attach a 46% probability to the shutdown lasting beyond 16 November."

"Back to the US, today sees the provisional University of Michigan consumer sentiment number for November. Expectations are for a still healthy 53 reading. And expect continued focus on the frothy Nasdaq, where sharp losses yesterday weighed on the yen crosses. December futures are currently calling Nasdaq a little higher at today's open. Additionally, we have a couple of Fed speakers, John Williams and Philip Jefferson, who sit at the dovish end of the spectrum. However, hard data rather than Fed speak looks to be the bigger dollar driver in the near term."

"DXY has stalled at the top of the three-month trading range and we expect it to come lower. It's not clear what will drive lower today, though. And one final point. We had been speculating over the last week whether tightness in US money markets had been contributing to dollar strength. Conditions in money markets seemed to have improved this week, where borrowing at the Fed's overnight Standing Repo Facility has dropped to zero after the $50bn that was being drawn this time last week. DXY may have topped out near 100.35 on Wednesday. If so, rallies may now stall in the 99.90/100.00 area."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits weekly highs near 1.1570 ahead of US U-Mich

EUR/USD hits weekly highs near 1.1570 ahead of US U-Mich

EUR/USD is clinching its third consecutive daily advance, hitting new weekly highs around 1.1570 on the back of the continuation of the correction in the US Dollar. In the meantime, markets remain cautious as traders look ahead to the US U-Mich Consumer Sentiment data for November.

GBP/USD looks mildly offered around 1.3130

GBP/USD looks mildly offered around 1.3130

GBP/USD is under some selling pressure on Friday but is still holding above 1.3100 after two straight days of agins. Cable’s recovery has stalled, with the Sterling struggling to find support following the BoE’s dovish hold earlier in the week.

Gold clings to daily gains, challenges $4,000

Gold clings to daily gains, challenges $4,000

Gold is now giving away some of its earlier gains and challenges the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. A softer risk tone is helping the precious metal stay supported, but the upside appears limited as investors remain unsure whether the Fed will deliver another rate cut in December.

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers