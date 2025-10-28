TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD: Demand for EM could weigh on the USD – ING

USD: Demand for EM could weigh on the USD – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Risk assets start the week in a positive mood. Weekend reports suggest the US and China have found common ground on topics like the sale of TikTok, soybean purchases and tariffs. The view here would be that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday might see a formal agreement on these areas and enact a further delay of those severe 125/145% mutual tariff levels threatened in April, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

US data releases remain scarce due to govt shutdown

"Probably most important will be what China does with its planned export controls on rare earths. A prolonged delay here of, say, one year would very much be welcomed by the markets. Global equity markets are rallying on what they see as a likely extension of the US-China trade truce, and the risk-sensitive currencies of the Australian and New Zealand dollars lead today's gains in G10 FX. Assuming the Trump-Xi meeting delivers on these bullish expectations, the dollar might face a slightly negative backdrop. But there are also rate meetings this week in the US, the eurozone, Japan and Canada."

"On the subject of the Fed, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced the shortlist of five candidates for the next Fed Chair. The surprise package on the list is BlackRock's Rick Rieder, who presumably would be welcomed by the market given his background in fixed income markets. Given the ongoing government shutdown, US data releases remain scarce this week. The betting market attaches a 49% probability that the shutdown lasts beyond 16 November. And it could be that 15 November becomes a key date, with Scott Bessent stating that the US military does not get paid after this point should the shutdown remain in place."

"DXY is staying quite bid near 99 – largely because USD/JPY is bid on local politics and EUR/USD remains a little soggy. But the German Ifo could give EUR/USD a lift today and send DXT back to 98.50."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps gains near 1.1650 as US Dollar falls further ahead of Fed

EUR/USD keeps gains near 1.1650 as US Dollar falls further ahead of Fed

EUR/USD trades near 1.1650, holding its winning streak for the fifth trading day on Tuesday. The pair sits at weekly highs as the US Dollar underperforms its peers amid reduced safe-haven demand and ahead of the Fed monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

GBP/USD pares back gains to near 1.3350

GBP/USD pares back gains to near 1.3350

GBP/USD is paring back gains to near 1.3350 in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar weakens amid dovish Fed expectations and easing safe-haven demand, but fails to inspire buyers. Traders turn cautious and refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of Wednesday's Fed policy announcements. 

Gold drops to over three-week low, below $3,950 amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold drops to over three-week low, below $3,950 amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold continues losing ground for the third straight day on Tuesday and drops to a fresh three-week low during the early European session. Signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China remain supportive of the upbeat market mood, which in turn, is seen as a key factor undermining demand for the safe-haven precious metal.

Cardano eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano  is trading around $0.66 on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.The technical outlook also supports a rally ahead, as momentum indicators signal a fading bearish trend.

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Global markets opened the week on a stronger footing after Washington and Beijing reached a framework trade deal, now awaiting formal sign-off from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The announcement brought a welcome reprieve after months of escalating rhetoric and tariff threats.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.66 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers