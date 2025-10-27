TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD: Demand for EM could weigh on the USD – ING

USD: Demand for EM could weigh on the USD – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Risk assets start the week in a positive mood. Weekend reports suggest the US and China have found common ground on topics like the sale of TikTok, soybean purchases and tariffs. The view here would be that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday might see a formal agreement on these areas and enact a further delay of those severe 125/145% mutual tariff levels threatened in April. Probably most important will be what China does with its planned export controls on rare earths. A prolonged delay here of, say, one year would very much be welcomed by the markets. Global equity markets are rallying on what they see as a likely extension of the US-China trade truce, and the risk-sensitive currencies of the Australian and New Zealand dollars lead today's gains in G10 FX, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

US data releases remain scarce this week

"Assuming the Trump-Xi meeting delivers on these bullish expectations, the dollar might face a slightly negative backdrop. But there are also rate meetings this week in the US, the eurozone, Japan and Canada. Another 25bp rate cut is expected. Unlike in September, dollar positioning is now better balanced, and the currency does not have to rally too far should Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell express any latent fear over inflation. This, however, looks unlikely after last week's release of softer September CPI data."

"Given the ongoing government shutdown, US data releases remain scarce this week. The betting market attaches a 49% probability that the shutdown lasts beyond 16 November. And it could be that 15 November becomes a key date, with Scott Bessent stating that the US military does not get paid after this point should the shutdown remain in place. The ongoing shutdown means we probably do not see the US third-quarter GDP this week, where consensus was for a reasonably strong 3.0% quarter-on-quarter annualised figure."

"DXY is staying quite bid near 99 – largely because USD/JPY is bid on local politics and EUR/USD remains a little soggy. But the German Ifo could give EUR/USD a lift today and send DXT back to 98.50."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD finds fresh demand above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The pair draws support from renewed US Dollar weakness, in light of the US-China trade optimism. But the further upside appears capped on the deepening French political crisis. 

GBP/USD advances toward 1.3350 on fresh US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances toward 1.3350 on fresh US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD gathers positive traction and heads toward 1.3350 in Monday's European session. The US Dollar loses ground amid US-China trade deal hopes, which boost risk sentiment. Meanwhile, UK budget concerns weigh on the Pound Sterling, which could limit the pair's upside. 

Gold declines as US-China trade optimism offsets Fed rate cut bets

Gold declines as US-China trade optimism offsets Fed rate cut bets

Gold attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to levels above the $4,100 round figure, and turns lower on Monday. The commodity sticks to the negative bias through the first half of the European session, though it lacks bearish conviction amid a mixed fundamental backdrop. Signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China boosted investors' appetite for other riskier assets.

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

US President Trump and China’s Xi are set to meet for a high-stakes summit. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the second time in a row. A failure by American lawmakers to reopen the government may push back a long list of economic releases.

Hyperliquid eyes record highs as bullish momentum and on-chain activity accelerate

Hyperliquid eyes record highs as bullish momentum and on-chain activity accelerate

Hyperliquid price extends gains, trading above $48.50 on Monday after surging over 26% last week, On-chain data paints a bullish picture with rising open interest, increased whale activity, and 24-hour chain fees surpassing both edgeX and BNB Chain.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the long-term prospects.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers