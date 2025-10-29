TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CAD: Will the Bank of Canada cut rates again? – Commerzbank

USD/CAD: Will the Bank of Canada cut rates again? – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

This afternoon, the Bank of Canada will begin this week's series of four G10 central bank meetings. Just under two weeks ago, the market began to anticipate another rate cut of 25 basis points, and is now consistently factoring this in with an estimated probability of around 80%. To be honest, we are not quite as certain as the market, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

December meeting might be a more appropriate time for a cut

"While inflation is still within range, it has recently exceeded expectations. An increase in the headline year-on-year rate was expected, partly due to base effects. Ultimately, however, it was 0.2 percentage points higher than expected, and the core rate also increased. With the current key interest rate standing at 2.5% and the headline rate at 2.4% year-on-year, another interest rate cut would represent a (further) step into expansionary territory."

"The labour market has been cooling for several months, but it has also been very volatile recently. Admittedly, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem viewed the surprisingly strong job growth in September as an outlier, a view with which we agree. However, cutting interest rates in a month when both inflation and the labour market exceeded expectations would send a strong dovish signal. Added to this are the new concerns about US tariffs. There was an escalation, including a 10 percentage point increase in tariffs. Although it is still unclear which goods will be affected, the uncertainties provide another argument for a wait-and-see approach."

"We generally expect another interest rate cut this year. However, we think that the December meeting would be a more appropriate time for this. By then, it may be clearer whether the September figures were an outlier and how relations with the US will develop. This is a non-consensus view; almost three-quarters of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect an interest rate cut. Nevertheless, if this cut does not happen, the CAD could benefit somewhat in the short term, even though the fundamental factors continue to suggest otherwise in the medium term."

(This story was corrected on October 29 at 09:04 GMT to say USD/CAD in the headline, not USD/CSD.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1650 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair eases as the US Dollar stages a decent rebound as traders resort to repositioning ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve policy announcements. 

GBP/USD drops further toward 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD drops further toward 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.3200 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines on increased BoE rate cut bets. The broad US Dollar recovery also weighs on the major, as all eyes turn to the Fed rate-call and Powell's presser for fresh impetus. 

Gold recovers further from three-week low; jumps to $4,000 neighborhood ahead of Fed

Gold recovers further from three-week low; jumps to $4,000 neighborhood ahead of Fed

Gold climbs to the $4,000 psychological mark during the early European session on Wednesday, and for now seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to an over three-week low, touched the previous day. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs later today and deliver another rate cut in December drives flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

The market no longer listens for thunder from the Fed — it listens for plumbing sounds. The era of policy shock and awe has given way to a subtler theatre, one where the quiet hissing of repo lines and the soft hum of bill issuance matter more than the roar of a rate decision. 

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana (SOL) secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (BSOL) records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers