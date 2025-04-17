"Pressuring the Fed and using the word 'termination' may not help ease foreign investor concerns about the outlook for Fed independence or US markets generally. While the DXY is a little firmer on the session, the index remains in consolidation mode and is barely trading off last week’s low. Risks here remain geared towards more losses and a sustained push under the 99 level for the index."

"That prompted an early morning blast from President Trump today criticizing the Fed for not cutting rates sooner and saying that Chair Powell’s 'termination can’t come fast enough'. That tilted equity futures lower. The S&P 500’s inability to regain early April levels and close the 'Liberation Day' gap in price action leaves a negative technical look to the charts. A period of volatility and uncertainty around tariffs and their consequences remains in store for markets generally, it would seem."

"Yesterday, stocks responded poorly to Fed Chair Powell suggesting that tariff policy could create tension between the central bank’s inflation and jobs mandates while making clear that inflation was currently too high for the Fed to ease interest rate policy. By implication, Powell made it clear that the Fed was not taking its eye off the inflation ball to address market volatility."

The US Dollar (USD) is tracking a little higher in rather calm and generally featureless trade. European stocks are lower, following yesterday’s losses, but US equity futures were mildly higher, reflecting positive comments ('great progress') by President Trump on US/Japan trade talks, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.