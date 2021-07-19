USD/CNY to move higher during H2 – Danske Bank

The yuan is weakening again versus the US dollar, partly driven by overall USD appreciation, explain analysts at Danske Bank. They look for USD/CNY to move to the upside during the second half of 2021.
Key Quotes:
“Signs of domestic slowing is more visible. We look for PMI’s to decline in H2 as the lift from US consumers is set to fade and growth in infrastructure and construction is falling. However, we look for higher credit and money growth in H2 as signalled in recent data, which should dampen growth fears. China surprisingly lowered the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR)leading to easier financial conditions. While the PBoC played it down it seems to reflect some concern over too much slowing in H2.”
“High correlation between EUR/USD and USD/CNY. But CNY stronger than explained by the USD currently. We look for the cross to move towards 6.70 in 12M.”
“USD/CNY decline coming to a halt as relative rates have stabilized. China’s easing bias and the Fed’s tightening bias favours the USD over CNY looking ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 15-week low as US yields tumble
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.18 after hitting the lowest since early April. US 10-year Treasury yields have tumbled below 1.22%, pushing the dollar down after it surged beforehand. Concerns about the Delta covid variant and higher inflation are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD hits five-month on dollar strength
GBP/USD has dipped under 1.3670, the lowest since February. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD pares early losses, bearish bias stays intact below $1,820
Gold started the new week with a bearish gap. XAU/USD could retest $1,800 as bullish momentum weakens ahead of key resistance levels. Risk aversion is likely to help USD continue to gather strength.
Dogecoin price collapse is inevitable, not even Elon Musk can save DOGE
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.