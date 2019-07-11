USD/CNY risk reversals: Put value drops despite dovish Powell

A dovish testimony by the US Federal Reserve President Powell has boosted the odds of a 25 basis point rate cut on July 31.

Even so, the premium claimed by USD/CNY puts (bearish bets) has dropped.

The one-month 25 delta risk reversals on USD/CNY, a gauge of calls to puts, has jumped to -0.05 from -0.35 seen on Wednesday ahead of Powell's testimony.

The uptick represents the drop in the implied volatility premium for USD/CNY put options. Infact, the gauge is now more or less neutral on USD/CNY.

The data indicates the market is mostly done pricing the Fed rate cuts and the US Dollar may recovery the ground lost in the overnight trade.

Risk reversals