USD/CNY fix: 6.4650 vs the last close at 6.4701

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) reference rate at 6.4650 vs the previous fix at 6.4651 and a previous close at 6.4701.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
