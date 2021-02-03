USD/CNY: Chinese economy will continue to expand and support the yuan – MUFG

After a 1% appreciation on the first trading day this year, CNY remained range-bound against USD in most time of January. Economists at MUFG Bank maintain an appreciation bias on CNY against USD, supported by continued China’s economic recovery.
Key quotes
“We maintain an appreciation bias of CNY against USD, with an expectation of a higher possibility of two-way fluctuation for Q1 and the rest of this year.”
“Renminbi will continue to be supported by improving economic fundamentals and potential sizable FX settlements and sales surplus.” “Strong exports are likely to persist at least in the near-term and large trade surplus, as overseas major economies still face elevated pandemic and experience production shortages. Exports and industry production will continue to be the main driving forces for Chinese economic recovery.”
“PBoC will certainly tighten its monetary policy at some point down the road, but not now or this quarter, as consumption is still weak, clusters of pandemics are happening in some areas of China, and still severe overseas’ pandemic situations post risks too.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.20 as the dollar gains ground on hopes for significant US stimulus. Treasury yields are on the rise. The euro is not receiving a boost from upbeat inflation figures.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index: Next stop on the upside at 91.90
DXY pushes higher and navigates the area of fresh 2021 peaks around 91.30 on Wednesday.