USD/CNH trades around 7.00 after paring losses, GDP Annualized awaited

- USD/CNH gained ground following China’s plans for fresh stimulus measures to support its economy.
- China plans to inject over CNY 1 trillion in capital into its largest state banks, which are facing challenges.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests around a 50% chance of totaling 75 basis points Fed rate cuts in 2024.
USD/CNH loses ground as China announces plans for additional stimulus measures to bolster its economy, offsetting the diminishing effects of Tuesday’s measures. The USD/CNH pair trades around 7.00 during the European hours on Thursday. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.0354, as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0202 and 7.0367 Reuters estimates.
China plans to inject over CNY 1 trillion in capital into its largest state banks, which are facing challenges such as shrinking margins, declining profits, and increasing bad loans. This substantial capital infusion would mark the first of its kind since the 2008 global financial crisis.
The US Dollar (USD) receives downward pressure from rising odds of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in upcoming policy meetings. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in around a 50% chance of totaling 75 basis points to be deducted by the Fed to a range of 4.0-4.25% by the end of this year.
Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler said on Wednesday that she “strongly supported” the Fed’s decision to cut the interest rates by a half point last week. Kugler further stated that it will be appropriate to make additional rate cuts if inflation continues to ease as expected, per Bloomberg.
Traders will likely observe the release of the final US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the second quarter (Q2) scheduled to be released later in the North American session.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.1100 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1100 in European trading on Thursday, meeting fresh supply on the latest ECB report, which ramped up October rate cut bets. The downside, however, appears capped on a positive risk tone and a steady US Dollar. Powell and Lagarde eyed.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.3350 amid modest USD downtick
GBP/USD regains some positive traction and hovers near 1.3350 in the European session on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on a modest US Dollar downtick, as risk-recovery picks up pace due to China's additional stimulus measures. All eyes remain on Fedspeak, including Powell's speech.
Gold price consolidates in a range below all-time peak ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Gold price remains confined in a narrow trading band, though the downside remains cushioned. Bets for another 50 bps Fed rate cut in November undermine the USD and lend support to the metal.
Why is ONDO’s price outlook bullish?
DefiLlama data shows that Ondo TVL reached a new ATH of $613.75 million. Ondo’s Supply Distribution metric shows whale accumulation. On-chain data shows that ONDO’s daily trading volume is rising, and the supply of exchanges is decreasing.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.