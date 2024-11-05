1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our most recent narrative from last Friday (01 Nov, spot at 7.1650), we noted that USD ‘is under mild downward pressure.’ We indicated that it ‘it could edge lower, but any decline is expected to encounter solid support at 7.1000.’ In a sudden move yesterday, USD broke below 7.1000, reaching a low of 7.0876. USD closed lower by -0.41% at 7.1103, its biggest one-day drop in six weeks. The increasing downward momentum, combined with the breach of 7.1000, suggests USD is likely to decline further, potentially to 7.0660. To keep the momentum going, USD must remain below 7.1380 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 7.1480).”

24-HOUR VIEW: “After USD gapped lower in early Sydney trade yesterday, we indicated that ‘The sharp drop appears to be running ahead of itself, but there is room for USD to drop further to 7.1000 before stabilisation is likely.’ We did not expect USD to easily break below 7.1000 and plummet to a low of 7.0876. USD rebounded from the low, closing lower by 0.41% at 7.1103. The rebound in oversold conditions suggests that instead of continuing to weaken, USD is likely to trade in a range today, probably between 7.1000 and 7.1250.”

Instead of continuing to weaken, the US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range between 7.1000 and 7.1250. In the longer run, increasing momentum and breach of 7.1000 support level suggests USD is likely to decline further, potentially to 7.0660, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.