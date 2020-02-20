USD/CNH: The 7.05 level emerges on the horizon – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted USD/CNH could visit the 7.05 zone once 7.0230 is cleared.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for USD to move above the early February peak of 7.0230 did not materialize as it eased off from a high of 7.0168. Upward momentum still appears firm and we continue to see chance for USD to move above 7.0230. That said, the next resistance at 7.0350 is likely out of reach. Support is at 7.0020 followed by 6.9950.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held view that USD is expected to ‘trade sideways’ for close to 2 week now. Since then, USD traded sideways before soaring by +0.34% yesterday. The rapid pick up in momentum suggests the consolidation phase could be close to an end. From here, if USD were to close above 7.0230 in NY, it would indicate the start of an up leg towards 7.0500. At this stage, the prospect for such a scenario is not high but it would improve quickly as long as USD does not move below 6.9850 within these few days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new multi-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. The ECB's minutes are next.
GBP/USD nears 2020 lows amid Brexit fears, ahead of UK retail sales
GBP/USD remains under pressure around 1.29, close to the 2020 lows. The EU is yet to agree on a position towards post-Brexit relations. UK retail sales are set to show a rise in January.
USD/JPY storms toward 112, completing 200 pips in two days
USD/JPY is trading closer to 112, extending its gains from Wednesday. A mix of data-driven USD strength, dismal Japanese data, stabilizing coronavirus fears, and stop-triggering pushes the pair higher.
Gold could attempt some consolidation near-term
The moderate drop in volume could remove some strength of the potential upside in Gold and trigger, instead, some consolidation around current levels. The solid momentum of the greenback is also expected to undermine extra rallies in the precious metal.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.