USD/CNH Technical analysis: Trapped in a sideways channel above 6.90

USD/CNH seems stuck in a sideways channel on the hourly chart.

Trade tensions favor upside breakout, but indicators flashing overbought conditions.

USD/CNH is oscillating in a narrow range of 6.95-6.92 for the fourth straight day with key indicators flashing overbought conditions.

The widely followed 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is holding well above 70.00, a sign of overbuying.

Therefore, the channel seen on the hourly chart could be breached to the downside. That could yield a pullback to 6.87-6.85.

Trade tensions, however, continue to escalate with the US reportedly planning to cut off the flow of vital American technology to five Chinese companies.

As a result, a range breakdown could be short-lived or may remain elusive with USD/CNH rising above 6.95. That would expose the 2018 high of 6.98.

Hourly chart

Trend: Neutral

Pivot points