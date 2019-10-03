USD/CNH technical analysis: Looks heavy due to Wednesday's Gravestone Doji

  • USD/CNH created a Gravestone Doji on Wednesday, signaling seller exhaustion. 
  • The pair risks falling to key support of 7.1125 in the short-term. 

USD/CNH is looking south, having created a gravestone Doji on Wednesday. 

The Gravestone Doji has appeared following a rally from 7.0309 to 7.16 and indicates buyer exhaustion. 

Further, the 4-hour chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI). 

Hence, the immediate support of 7.1125 (Aug. 12 high) could come into play in the next few days. 

The bearish case would weaken if the pair closes Thursday above 7.1587, invalidating the Gravestone Doji. That would imply a continuation of the rally from recent lows near 7.03 and open the doors for a retest of recent highs near 7.20. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.1461
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 7.1467
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.1095
Daily SMA50 7.08
Daily SMA100 6.9915
Daily SMA200 6.8748
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.1588
Previous Daily Low 7.1434
Previous Weekly High 7.153
Previous Weekly Low 7.0977
Previous Monthly High 7.1967
Previous Monthly Low 7.0311
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.1493
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.1529
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.1405
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.1342
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.125
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1559
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.165
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.1713

 

 

