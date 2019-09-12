USD/CNH technical analysis: At three-week lows on President Trump's tariff delay

By Omkar Godbole
  • President Trump delays tariff hikes by two weeks, sending China's Yuan to three-week highs against the US Dollar.
  • USD/CNH could drop further, as the 4-hour chart is now reporting pennant breakdown.

The bid tone around China's offshore Yuan (CNH) strengthened, pushing the USD/CNH pair to three-week lows after the US President Trump delayed the move to hike tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods (from 25% to 30%) to Oct. 15 from Oct. 1.

As of writing, the USD/CNH pair is trading at 7.0907, the lowest level since Aug. 23.

With the drop to four-week lows, the pair has confirmed a pennant breakdown on the 4-hour chart. That bearish continuation pattern indicates the consolidation (narrowing price range) has ended and the pullback from the recent high of 7.1956 has resumed.

So, the support at 7.05 could come into play in the next day or two. The outlook would turn bullish if the pair finds acceptance above 7.1317 (pennant high), although, as of now, that looks unlikely.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.0907
Today Daily Change -0.0178
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 7.1085
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.1218
Daily SMA50 7.0122
Daily SMA100 6.945
Daily SMA200 6.8589
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.1201
Previous Daily Low 7.1037
Previous Weekly High 7.1967
Previous Weekly Low 7.096
Previous Monthly High 7.1838
Previous Monthly Low 6.894
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.1138
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.1014
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0943
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.0849
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1179
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.1272
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.1343

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

