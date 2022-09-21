USD/CNH could prolong the upside bias and test 7.1000 once it leaves behind 7.0500, comment FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘trade within a range of 6.9800/7.0220’. However, USD edged to a high of 7.0325. Despite the advance, upward momentum has not improved by much. That said, USD could continue to edge higher but it is unlikely to challenge the major resistance at 7.0500. Last week’s high near 7.0430 is already a strong resistance level. Support is at 7.0220 but only a breach of 7.0150 would indicate the current mild upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our update from Monday (19 Sep, spot at 6.9980) still stands. As indicated, while the sharp pullback from the high of 7.0427 has dented the upward momentum somewhat, there is still chance for USD to advance to 7.0500. Only a break of 6.9750 (‘strong support’ level was at 6.9660 yesterday) would indicate that the USD strength that started one week ago has run its course. Looking ahead, if 7.0500 is broken, the focus will shift to 7.1000.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Vulnerable near 0.9900 amid Russia tension, ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is consolidating losses at around 0.9900 in European trading hours. Russian President Putin's war threat sparks fresh geopolitical concerns. The US dollar is holding firmer amid risk aversion. All eyes are on the Fed.
GBP/USD plunges towards 1.1300 amid Russia-led risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping hard to renew a 37-year low near 1.1300, as risk sentiment takes a big hit after Russian President Putin orders partial military mobilization in Ukraine. Intense flight to safety lifts the US dollar ahead of the Fed rate hike decision.
Gold edges higher on geopolitical risks, focus remains on FOMC
Gold catches some bids during the early European session and climbs to a fresh daily high, around the $1,676 region, reversing a major part of the previous day's losses.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Federal Reserve Monetary Policy: Transparency and the fallacy of forward guidance Premium
The Federal Reserve policies of transparency and forward guidance on interest rates, products of the Bernanke era, have become a burden and mistake.