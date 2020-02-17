USD/CNH still faces extra rangebound – UOB

USD/CNH is seen sticking to its current consolidative theme, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded between 6.9814 and 6.9968 last Friday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 6.9650/6.9980. Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and we continue to expect USD to trade sideways, likely between 6.9750 and 6.9950.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD touched 7.0230 early last week and since then, it traded sideways in a relatively choppy manner. The price action is in line with our view from last Thursday (06 Feb, spot at 6.9780) wherein USD is expected to ‘trade sideways for now’. Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and from here, we continue to expect USD to trade within a 6.9500/7.0230 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
