USD/CNH sticks to the sideline trading – UOB

In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/CNH should continue to trade within the current rangebound theme in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of ‘trading sideways within a 7.0230/7.0400 range’, USD popped to a high of 7.0456 yesterday. While the advance lacks momentum, there is scope for USD to edge towards 7.0500. At this stage, a sustained rise above this level is not expected. Support is at 7.0350 followed by 7.0260”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add as USD traded in a quiet manner and closed unchanged at 7.0326 last Friday (29 Nov). The movement is still viewed as part of a sideway-trading. In other words, we continue to expect USD to trade between 6.9700/7.0500 for a while more”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
Cryptocurrencies: No visibility in a highly hazardous environment
Opposite technical signals blind the field of vision in a complex environment. Moving averages and price action point to declines in the short term. Technical indicators hint bullish crosses in the Top 3 cryptocurrencies.
Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz
The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session. Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY
US President Trump keeps menacing several countries with tariffs. Equities extend their collapse, Wall Street set to open at almost a one-month lows. USD/JPY pressuring 108.80 support, room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level.