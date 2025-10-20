TRENDING:
USD/CNH stable as China Q3 GDP beats expectations – BBH

USD/CNH stable as China Q3 GDP beats expectations – BBH
FXStreet Insights Team

USD/CNH is stable around 7.1260 and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.4%. The Central Committee of the Communist Party kicked off its four-day conclave - known as the Fourth Plenum - to set the nation’s economic and technological goals over the next five years. Full details of the plan will only be released in March next year, but broad guidance will be offered later this week, BBH FX analysts report.

China’s growth holds but consumer spending lags

"China Q3 real GDP is tracking the government’s 2025 growth target of around 5%. Real GDP rose more than expected by 1.1% q/q (consensus: 0.8%) vs. 1.0% in Q2 to be up 4.8% y/y vs. 5.2% in Q2. It’s worth pointing out that China’s growth target is a government-set growth goal used as a policy tool to guide economic/social planning rather than a reflection of underlying supply and demand dynamic."

"As such, the quality and sources of China’s growth is more relevant for investors. From that perspective, China’s long-term economic health remains weak. Industry (exports and manufacturing) continues to be the main growth engine, while consumer spending is struggling to gain traction."

"In the first nine months of the year, retail sales growth slowed to 4.5% y/y (consensus: 4.4%) vs. 4.6% in August, industrial production was 6.2% y/y (consensus: 6.1%) vs. 6.2% in August, and fixed asset investment unexpectedly shrank -0.5% y/y (consensus: 0.1%) vs. 0.5% in August. Excluding real estate development, fixed asset investment rose 3.0% y/y vs. 4.2% in August. In our view, a gradual revaluation of China’s currency could help China stimulate consumer spending by boosting disposable income through cheaper imports. Bottom line: USD/CNH downtrend is intact."

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1650 on Monday after snapping a three-day winning streak previous Friday. While the improving risk mood helps the pair keep its footing, buyers remain hesitant following S&P Global Ratings' decision to downgrade France's credit rating to A+ from AA-.

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD starts the week under modest bearish pressure and declines toward 1.3400. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers and causes the pair to edge lower on Monday. September inflation data from the UK could trigger the next big reaction on Wednesday.

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum and trades in a narrow range slightly above $4,250 after losing more than 1.5% on Friday. While the upbeat sentiment doesn't allow XAU/USD to turn north, growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy outlook cause sellers to remain hesitant.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Single point of failure: The hidden cost of the cloud

Single point of failure: The hidden cost of the cloud

If today’s outage at AWS (Amazon Web Services) has shown us anything it’s how reliant we all are on the likes of Amazon, as well as Microsoft and Alphabet for many of the online services we more or less take for granted.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets.

