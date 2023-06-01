USD/CNH slides from six-month high to under-7.1100 on upbeat China Caixin PMI

- USD/CNH takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints the first daily loss in four at multi-day top.
- China Caixin Manufacturing PMI prints the first above 50.0 print in three months.
- Upbeat sentiment, easing hawkish Fed bets and the mixed US data also exert downside pressure on Chinese Yuan pair.
- US employment clues, Senate voting on debt ceiling eyed for clear directions.
USD/CNH recalls the sellers after their two-day absence as China’s private manufacturing gauge prints welcome figures during early Thursday. Adding strength to the offshore Chinese Yuan is the improvement in the risk profile after the US policymakers inch closer to avoiding the default. That said, the recent shift in the Fed bias and mixed US data also allow the quote to retreat from a six-month high marked the previous day.
China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose beyond 50.0 level for the first time in three months while suggesting an increase in activities. That said, the private manufacturing gauge rose to 50.9 versus 49.5 expected and prior.
Also read: Caixin China Manufacturing PMI (May): 50.9, beats 49.5 prior and 49.5 expected, AUD bid
On the other hand, US JOLTS Job Openings rose to 10.103M in April versus 9.375M expected and 9.745M prior whereas Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 40.4 for May from 48.6 prior and 47.0 market forecasts. Earlier in the week, the US consumer sentiment gauge improved but the details were unimpressive.
Not only the mixed US data but comments from multiple Fed speakers also raised doubts on the US central bank’s ability to lift the rates further, which in turn allowed Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) Nick Timiraos to suggest that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to hold interest rates steady in June.
Talking about the risk, the US Republican-controlled House of Representatives recently passed the debt-ceiling bill and favored the market’s optimism as the ruling Democrats dominate in the Senate and can easily avoid the default now. “The Republican-controlled House voted 314-117 to send the legislation to the Senate, which must enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden's desk before a Monday deadline, when the federal government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills,” said Reuters.
Having witnessing these catalysts, the USD/CNH pair traders should pay attention to the US ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing PMI and S&P Global PMIs for May for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Although overbought RSI joined upbeat China data to trigger the USD/CNH pair’s pullback moves, a one-week-old ascending support line near 7.0950 puts a short-term floor under the offshore Yuan prices.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1254
|Today Daily Change
|0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|7.1192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0117
|Daily SMA50
|6.941
|Daily SMA100
|6.8922
|Daily SMA200
|6.979
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1344
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0872
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0986
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0152
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1344
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1164
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1053
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0456
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1872
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways below 1.0700 ahead of EU inflation data
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat just below 1.0700, extending its sideways movement in Asia this Thursday. The US debt deal wins the House passage. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the EU inflation data and the US jobs data.
GPB/USD bulls run out of steam as 50-DMA prods upside near 1.2450
GBP/USD grinds near weekly high as bulls and bears jostle ahead of the key data/events scheduled for publishing on Thursday. The Cable pair makes rounds to 1.2450 during early Thursday morning in Europe amid the latest retreat in the US Dollar, mainly due to the cautious optimism and receding hawkish Fed bias.
Gold plays in a $5 range as investors await US NFP for Fed’s interest rate guidance
Gold price is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves in a $1,962-1,967 range in the Asian session. The precious metal has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Employment data to gain serious guidance about June’s interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
US ADP Employment, ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: First down, then up for US Dollar? Premium
With or without the debt-ceiling crisis, the US Dollar is on the rise – but every trend has a countertrend, and a double-feature release creates opportunities. Ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Thursday's release of two critical leading indicators is set to rock markets.