1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our most recent narrative was from last Thursday (01 Aug, spot at 7.2200), wherein ‘short-term downward momentum is picking up, and the risk of USD breaking below 7.2037 is increasing.’ We indicated that ‘the risk of USD breaking clearly below 7.2037 will remain intact as long as 7.2600 (‘strong resistance’ level) is not breached.’ While USD subsequently rebounded (high of 7.2579), we indicated last Friday that we ‘will continue to hold the same view for now.’ USD then not only broke below 7.2037, but also plunged sharply, reaching a low of 7.1415. The price action continues to suggest further USD weakness, even though it is too early to determine if the long-term support near 7.0980 is within reach. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level has moved lower to 7.2200 from 7.2600.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “We did not anticipate the sharp selloff in USD last Friday (we were expecting sideways trading). The decline is severely oversold, and while further weakness is not ruled, the support at 7.1100 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 7.1650; a breach of 7.1900 would mean that the weakness has stabilised.”

Price action continues to suggest further US Dollar (USD) weakness, even though it is too early to determine if the long-term support near 7.0980 is within reach, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.