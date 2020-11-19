FX Strategists at UOB Group still sees USD/CNH grinding lower in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘waning momentum coupled with oversold conditions suggest further sustained USD weakness is unlikely’ and we expected USD to ‘trade within a 6.5450/ 6.5690 range’. However, USD briefly dropped to a low of 6.5319 before rebounding strongly to end the day at 6.5629 (+0.23%). The recovery has room to extend higher but any advance is unlikely to challenge to resistance at 6.5900 (minor resistance is at 5.5830). Support is at 6.5540 followed by 6.5400.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the rapid improvement in shorter-term momentum suggests that a break of 6.5475 would not be surprising’. We added, ‘the next support is at 6.5200 followed by a major level at 6.4960’. USD subsequently edged below 6.5475 (low of 6.5458) before recovering. Oversold shorter-term conditions could lead to a 1 to 2 days of consolidation. However, as long as 6.6000 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 6.6250 yesterday) is intact, USD is expected to weaken further to 6.5200.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
