USD/CNH renews six-month high above 7.1500 as Fed vs. PBoC divergence is likely to widen

- USD/CNH rises for the fifth consecutive day to prod late November 2022 high.
- Multiple Chinese banks cut rates to fuel speculations of PBoC rate reduction.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid fresh fears of economic slowdown, higher rates.
- China inflation, second-tier US data can entertain traders ahead of the key next week.
USD/CNH remains on the front foot at the highest levels in six months, mildly bid near 7.1530 during early Thursday, as fears of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hikes contrast with the concerns that the People’s Bank of China will cut the benchmark rates. That said, the market’s fears of economic slowdown also weigh on the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH).
That said, a slew of Chinese state banks including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China and Construction Bank cut their benchmark rates. The same raises speculations that the Chinese central bank, namely the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), will also cut the rates.
Alternatively, China’s Director of China's National Administration of Financial Regulation Li Yunze recently mentioned that the economy is still recovering.
On the other hand, the latest increase in the market’s bets on the Federal Reserve’s 25 bps rate hike in July increased, even as the June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to keep the rates unchanged, propel the USD/CNH price even as the US Dollar struggles of late.
Previously, the risk profile soured on the latest Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report that said that the global economy is set for a weak recovery over the coming years as persistent core inflation and tighter monetary policy weigh on demand. The OECD report also mentioned, “Sees Chinese growth of 5.4% in 2023 and 5.1% in 2024 (previously 5.3% in 2023 and 4.9% in 2024).”
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year bond coupons remain mostly unchanged at 3.79% by the press time whereas the two-year yields grind higher to 4.54% as we write. While portraying the market’s mood, Wall Street closed mixed and S&500 Futures struggle for clear directions.
Looking forward, USD/CNH traders may need to keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for clear directions, which in turn highlights headlines surrounding growth and central banks. That said, Friday’s China inflation data will crucial to watch ahead of the next week’s all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
Technical analysis
A one-month-old bullish trend channel, currently between 7.1830 and 7.1000, restricts short-term USD/CNH moves while keeping the bulls hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1502
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|7.1474
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0611
|Daily SMA50
|6.9661
|Daily SMA100
|6.9111
|Daily SMA200
|6.9846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1534
|Previous Daily Low
|7.1118
|Previous Weekly High
|7.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0642
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1344
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1277
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.1217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1633
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.2049
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Gains remains capped below 0.6700 after dismal Aussie trade data
AUD/USD has stalled its advance and reverted toward 0.6650 after the Australian Trade Surplus shrank more than expected in April. The renewed uptick in the US Dollar amid firmer US Treasury bond yields is capping the pair's upside. US data next in focus.
EUR/USD bulls eye 1.0730 despite firmer yields, hawkish Fed bets, focus on EU GDP, ECB concerns
EUR/USD renews intraday high around 1.0710 as bulls keep the reins for the second consecutive day amid early Thursday. The major currency pair fails to justify looming economic fears and upbeat US Treasury bond yields ahead of the revised readings of Eurozone first quarter (Q1) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Gold bounces off 100-day SMA, upside potential seems limited
Gold price attracts some buyers near the $1,940 area, representing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), during the Asian session on Thursday and recovers a part of the overnight slide to a one-week low.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
The Bank of Canada triggers rate hike jitters and tech trembles
US equities are trading lower Wednesday, alongside a 10bp rise in 10-year Treasury yields, coming on the back of a surprising rate hike from the Bank of Canada, perhaps foreshadowed by the RBA's concerns around inflation. After all, the central banks often chat with each other.