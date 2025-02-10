USD/CNH Price Forecast: Bullish tone remains in play near 7.3150

- USD/CNH extends the rally to near 7.3140 in Monday’s Asian session.
- The positive view of the pair prevails above the key 100-day EMA with the bullish RSI indicator.
- The first upside barrier is seen at 7.3595; the initial support level is located at 7.2688.
The USD/CNH pair gains ground to around 7.3140 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) edges higher after US President Donald Trump said that he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries by Monday or Tuesday, without specifying which countries. Additionally, Trump stated on Sunday that he was set to impose new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.
According to the daily chart, the bullish outlook of USD/CNH remains intact, with the price holding above the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The upward momentum is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands above the midline near 55.00, suggesting the path of least resistance is to the upside.
The upper boundary of the Bollinger Band of 7.3595 acts as an upside barrier for the pair. A decisive break above this level could pave the way to 7.3673, the high of February 3.
On the flip side, the initial support level for USD/CNH emerges at 7.2688, the low of February 5. Extended losses could see a drop to 7.2568, the 100-day EMA. The additional downside filter to watch is 7.2320, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band.
USD/CNH daily chart
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers toward 0.6300 despite cautious markets
AUD/USD trims losses to revert toward 0.6300 early Monday. The US Dollar stays firm amid trade war fears after US President Trump's announcement of new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. But hopes of China's stimulus and Australia's trade exemption aid the pair's bounce.
USD/JPY stays strongly bid near 152.00 amid Trump's tariff threats
USD/JPY keeps its bid tone intact near 152.00, kicking off the new week on a positive note in reaction to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats, which boost the US Dollar's haven appeal. However, hawkish BoJ expectations-led spiking Japanese yields and a cautious risk tone limit the pair's upside.
Gold remains northbound whilst $2,864 support holds
Gold prices seem to have picked up fresh bids above $2,850 at the start of the US inflation week. However, as trade war fears mount, the further upside in Gold price could remain limited by renewed haven demand for the US Dollar.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are headed for further drops
Bitcoin's price continues to edge down, trading below $96,000 on Monday after declining the previous week. Ethereum and Ripple prices followed BTC's footsteps, declined more than 7% the previous week, and traded below their key support level, hinting at further correction.
Top Trumps: The global economy’s House of Cards
The year has barely started and we are learning the hard way what Donald Trump’s second term in office means for markets, analysts and global policymakers. It's like living through an episode of the political thriller, House of Cards.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.