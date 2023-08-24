USD/CNH Price Analysis: Yuan sellers need validation from 7.3000 and Jackson Hole speeches

- USD/CNH picks up bids to defy downside break of one-month-old support line.
- 21-SMA, weekly resistance line join bearish MACD signals to prod Yuan pair buyers.
- Sellers need validation from 100-SMA, 7.2500 to retake control.
- Jackson Hole Symposium begins, major central banks’ policy pivot confirmation sought after downbeat PMIs.
USD/CNH reverses the previous day’s losses while refreshing the intraday high around 7.2915 amid early Thursday. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair prods the support-turned-resistance line from late July amid market’s consolidation ahead of the top-tier US data and Jackson Hold speeches.
It’s worth noting that the previous day’s downbeat PMIs for August renewed policy pivot concerns about them major central banks and highlight August 24-26 speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Also read: S&P500 Futures edge higher, yields stabilize after stellar moves, focus on central bankers
Apart from the cautious mood, the previous support line surrounding 7.2920 and the bearish MACD signals also challenge the USD/CNH buyers.
Following that, a convergence of the 21-DMA and one-week-long falling trend line, close to the 7.3000 round figure will be a tough nut to crack for the bulls before challenging the monthly high of near 7.3500.
On the flip side, the USD/CNH sellers may wait for a clear downside below the previous day’s bottom of around 7.2810 to initial the intraday short positions.
Even so, the 100-SMA and early August highs, respectively near 7.2595 and 7.2510, will challenge the Yuan pair sellers before giving them control.
USD/CNH: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.293
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|7.2872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.2416
|Daily SMA50
|7.217
|Daily SMA100
|7.1054
|Daily SMA200
|7.007
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.309
|Previous Daily Low
|7.2828
|Previous Weekly High
|7.3496
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.258
|Previous Monthly High
|7.2744
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.2928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.2667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.2506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.3032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.3193
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.3295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6450 as US Dollar finds it feet
AUD/USD is easing toward 0.6450 in the Asian session on Thursday, retreating from a one-and-half-week high. The pair is weighed down by a pause in the US Dollar decline amid cautius optimism. Investors keenly await the Jackson Hole Symposium before placing fresh bets.
EUR/USD pares gains toward 1.0850 as markets brace for Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0850, reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce early Thursday. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious risk tone and a minor rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data and the Jackson Hole Symposium are next in focus.
Gold sits near two-week top, around $1,920 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price gains some positive traction for the fourth successive day on Thursday. Concerns about a deeper global economic downturn lend support to the XAU/USD. The emergence of some US Dollar buying might cap any further gains for the metal.
Bitstamp ends Ethereum staking in US, citing regulatory hurdles
The United States has been facing criticism for its lack of crypto regulation, especially since the European Union approved the Markets in Crypto Assets bill this year. The SEC has failed to provide a clear answer when it comes to the status of cryptocurrencies, and the impact is being felt by users in the country.
Nvidia Q2 Earnings Results: NVDA pops to $515 on significant beat on earnings, revenue
Nvidia (NVDA) stock popped nearly 10% late Wednesday after walloping second-quarter consensus by a wide margin. The leading semiconductor designer reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 – 29% higher than Wall Street expected.