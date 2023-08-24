S&P500 Futures edge higher, yields stabilize after stellar moves, focus on central bankers

- Markets remain cautiously optimistic as key data/events loom.
- Receding fears of hawkish central bank actions fuelled risk-on mood the previous day.
- S&P500 Futures grind at weekly top after rising the most in a month
- US 10-year Treasury yields lick wounds following the biggest daily loss in three weeks.
The risk appetite remains slightly positive, struggling to defend the previous day’s optimism, as market players brace for this week’s top-tier data/events. That said, the start of a two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium and the US Durable Goods Orders, as well as the second-tier housing and activity data, are the key catalysts probing the optimists of late, especially amid a light calendar and dead news line.
While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures rose half a percent to 4,470 despite lacking upside momentum of late. That said, the benchmark equity futures gauge rose the most in a month the previous day after traders cheered downbeat prints of the global PMIs for August.
On the same line, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw around 4.20%, pausing a two-day losing streak from the highest level since 2007, following the biggest daily slump in three weeks.
It’s worth noting that the mostly downbeat Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August from the top-tier economies restored the market’s previous concerns about the central bank policy pivot and favored the risk-on mood. Additionally keeping the traders positive were the upbeat headlines surrounding the US-China trade ties.
As per preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.0 for August from 49.0 versus 49.3 market forecasts whereas the Services counterpart also edged lower to 51.0, compared to 52.2 expected and 52.3 marked the previous month. With this, the S&P Global Composite PMI for the US eased to 50.4 for the said month from 52.0 prior and the analysts’ estimations. Further, US New Home Sales change rose to 4.4% MoM for July versus -2.5% previous readings.
Not only in the US but the first activity readings from the UK, Australia, Eurozone and Germany were all downbeat and challenged the hawkish central bank bias, which gained attention the late July and weighed on the sentiment. It’s worth observing that Japan’s PMI improved but the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is already defending its ultra-easy monetary policy and there’s no harm for bulls there.
On a different page, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to Beijing, scheduled for next week, adds strength to the firmer sentiment. On the same line are the early-week news suggesting the US removal of 27 Chinese entities from its Unverified List, lifting sanctions from those entities and flagging hopes of improving diplomatic ties. Additionally, improvements in technology stocks on Wall Street and overall equities also portrayed the market’s optimism.
Looking forward, the US Durable Goods Orders, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity and weekly Jobless Claims will decorate the calendar. However, major attention will be given to the start of the two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium for clear directions.
Also read: Forex Today: Global PMI disappoint as USD corrects lower
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6450 as US Dollar finds it feet
AUD/USD is easing toward 0.6450 in the Asian session on Thursday, retreating from a one-and-half-week high. The pair is weighed down by a pause in the US Dollar decline amid cautius optimism. Investors keenly await the Jackson Hole Symposium before placing fresh bets.
EUR/USD pares gains toward 1.0850 as markets brace for Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0850, reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce early Thursday. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious risk tone and a minor rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data and the Jackson Hole Symposium are next in focus.
Gold sits near two-week top, around $1,920 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price gains some positive traction for the fourth successive day on Thursday. Concerns about a deeper global economic downturn lend support to the XAU/USD. The emergence of some US Dollar buying might cap any further gains for the metal.
Bitstamp ends Ethereum staking in US, citing regulatory hurdles
The United States has been facing criticism for its lack of crypto regulation, especially since the European Union approved the Markets in Crypto Assets bill this year. The SEC has failed to provide a clear answer when it comes to the status of cryptocurrencies, and the impact is being felt by users in the country.
Nvidia Q2 Earnings Results: NVDA pops to $515 on significant beat on earnings, revenue
Nvidia (NVDA) stock popped nearly 10% late Wednesday after walloping second-quarter consensus by a wide margin. The leading semiconductor designer reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 – 29% higher than Wall Street expected.