USD/CNH Price Analysis: Yuan sellers look set to challenge 7.2370 hurdle as US PMIs loom

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH remains sidelined at one-week high, stays firmer for the third consecutive day.
  • Upside beak of 21-DMA, previous resistance line from late June joins looming bull cross on MACD to favor Yuan sellers.
  • Pair bears need validation from seven-week-old rising support line to retake control.

USD/CNH bulls take a breather at the highest level in eight days, picking up bids to 7.2080 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair ignores the upbeat China Caixin Services PMI by tracing the firmer US Dollar ahead of the key data.

That said, China’s Caixin Services PMI jumps to 54.1 in July from 53.9 prior and 52.5 market expectations.

It’s worth noting, however, that the previous day’s upside break of a five-week-old descending trend line and the 21-DMA, respectively around 7.1970 and 7.1860, joins the impending bull cross on the MACD to keep the Yuan sellers hopeful.

However, the mid-July swing high of around 7.2370 will be a key hurdle to cross for the USD/CNH bulls to dominate further.

In that case, the yearly high marked in July around 7.2860 will be in the spotlight.

On the contrary, a daily closing below the previous resistance line and the 21-DMA, close to 7.1970 and 7.1860 in that order, will recall the USD/CNH sellers.

Even so, the USD/CNH bear’s dominance will depend upon how well they can conquer an upward-sloping support line from mid-June, close to 7.1350.

Above all, the USD/CNH pair remains on the bull’s radar unless it stays beyond an ascending trend line stretched from late March, close to 7.0760 at the latest.

USD/CNH: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.2034
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 7.2024
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.1852
Daily SMA50 7.1743
Daily SMA100 7.047
Daily SMA200 7.0032
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.213
Previous Daily Low 7.1734
Previous Weekly High 7.2134
Previous Weekly Low 7.116
Previous Monthly High 7.2744
Previous Monthly Low 7.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.1979
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.1886
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.1796
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.1567
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.2192
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.2359
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.2588

 

 

