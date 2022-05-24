  • USD/CNH renews intraday high as it bounces off two-week low, snaps three-day downtrend.
  • 100-SMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-May advances challenge corrective pullback.
  • RSI hints at a further upside, monthly support line restricts short-term declines.

USD/CNH takes the bids to renew intraday high around 6.6850 heading into Tuesday’s European session.

In doing so, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) pair bounces off an upward sloping trend line from April 29 to print the first daily gains in four. The recovery moves also take clues from the recently firmer RSI from oversold territory, as well as from the RSI breakout of a fortnight-old descending trend line.

However, a convergence of the 100-SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the USD/CNH up-moves from April 18 to May 13, near 6.7300, appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

Following that, a run-up towards the monthly high surrounding 6.8400 can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, the weekly descending trend line and an upward sloping support line restrict the short-term downside of the USD/CNH pair to around 6.6500.

Following that, the 200-SMA near 6.6000 appears the last defense for the USD/CNH bulls.

USD/CNH: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.6816
Today Daily Change 0.0208
Today Daily Change % 0.31%
Today daily open 6.6608
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.7067
Daily SMA50 6.5188
Daily SMA100 6.4338
Daily SMA200 6.4253
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.7038
Previous Daily Low 6.6478
Previous Weekly High 6.8206
Previous Weekly Low 6.6726
Previous Monthly High 6.694
Previous Monthly Low 6.3512
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.6692
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.6824
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.6378
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.6147
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.5817
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.6939
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.7269
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0650 ahead of EU PMIs

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0650 ahead of EU PMIs

EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.0650, as the US dollar stages a comeback after Snapchat sours the market mood. The shared currency could be seeing some profit-booking after a vertical rise fuelled by ECB Chief Lagarde's hawkish remarks. EU/ US PMIs in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.2600 amid USD rebound

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.2600 amid USD rebound

GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.2600 amid a cautious risk tone and broad US dollar rebound. Growth concerns re-emerge ahead of the preliminary Business PMIs from both sides of the Atlantic, boosting the safe-haven dollar at the pound's expense. 

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes a sustained move above 21-DMA, focus shifts to Fed Minutes

Gold eyes a sustained move above 21-DMA, focus shifts to Fed Minutes

Gold Price kept its bullish undertone intact starting out a fresh week, reaching fresh nine-day highs at $1,885 before reversing sharply to finish modestly higher at $1,854. The volatility surrounding the gold price action from the previous week continued.

Gold News

Assessing ApeCoin's chances of a 60% rally in the bear market

Assessing ApeCoin's chances of a 60% rally in the bear market

ApeCoin price has veered off its bull pennant formation but still promises a 30% ascent. From a conservative standpoint, investors can expect a recovery rally to the $10.68 hurdle.

Read more

US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium

US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities?

Manufacturing PMI expected to fall from seven month high. US Retail Sales and labor market remained strong in April. Service sector PMI forecast to drop to four-month low .

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures