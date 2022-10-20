On the flip side, 21-DMA and a two-month-old support line, respectively near 7.1555 and 7.1220, restrict the short-term downside of the USD/CNH pair, a break of which could convince sellers to refresh the monthly low, around 7.0130 at the latest.

“China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, in line with expectations, as authorities held off unleashing more monetary stimulus to avoid stark policy divergence with other major economies,” said Reuters. The news also mentioned that PBOC kept one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) unchanged at 3.65% and 4.30% respectively.

After refreshing the record high of 7.2790 earlier in the day, USD/CNH remains sidelined near 7.2660 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) pair takes clues from the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) inaction, as well as overbought RSI (14) near the short-term key resistance.

