- USD/CNH seesaws around all-time high, struggles to defend bulls of late.
- PBOC left benchmark one-year LPR unchanged at 3.65%.
- 13-day-old resistance line guards immediate upside, bears remain absent beyond two-month-old support.
- Overbought RSI, nearness to short-term key resistances suggest that bulls are running out of steam.
After refreshing the record high of 7.2790 earlier in the day, USD/CNH remains sidelined near 7.2660 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) pair takes clues from the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) inaction, as well as overbought RSI (14) near the short-term key resistance.
“China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, in line with expectations, as authorities held off unleashing more monetary stimulus to avoid stark policy divergence with other major economies,” said Reuters. The news also mentioned that PBOC kept one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) unchanged at 3.65% and 4.30% respectively.
Also read: China left the one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.65%, five-year loan prime rate unchanged at 4.30%
Technically, USD/CNH has little room to the upside as overbought RSI (14) challenges the bulls near an upward-sloping resistance line from October 03, around 7.2930 by the press time,
Following that, an ascending resistance line from May, around 7.3380 will gain the USD/CNH buyer’s attention.
On the flip side, 21-DMA and a two-month-old support line, respectively near 7.1555 and 7.1220, restrict the short-term downside of the USD/CNH pair, a break of which could convince sellers to refresh the monthly low, around 7.0130 at the latest.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.2678
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|7.268
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.15
|Daily SMA50
|7.0041
|Daily SMA100
|6.864
|Daily SMA200
|6.6602
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.2748
|Previous Daily Low
|7.2112
|Previous Weekly High
|7.2384
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.1142
|Previous Monthly High
|7.2674
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.2355
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.2279
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.1878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.1643
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.2915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.315
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.3551
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
