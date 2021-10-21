USD/CNH Price Analysis: Confirms rising wedge on H1

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH consolidates previous day’s rebound, confirms bearish chart pattern.
  • 50-EMA guards immediate upside, convergence of 100-EMA, weekly resistance line becomes the key hurdle.

USD/CNH takes offers to $6.3850, confirming the bearish chart formation during early Thursday. In doing so, the Chinese currency (CNH) pair reverses the previous day’s rebound from the lowest since June.

Given the RSI line having a buffer before hitting the oversold territory, coupled with the rising wedge breakdown, USD/CNH may extend the latest south-run toward the recent multi-day low near $6.3685.

It’s worth noting that the yearly low surrounding $6.3525 will challenge the pair bears afterward, failing to do so can recall the year 2018 bottom close to $6.2360.

Meanwhile, 50-EMA near $6.3940 restricts corrective pullback ahead of the $6.4050-55 resistance confluence, including 100-EMA and a descending trend line from October 18.

Overall, USD/CNH remains in the bearish trajectory and the latest confirmation of the rising wedge adds strength to the seller’s view.

USD/CNH: Hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.388
Today Daily Change -0.0068
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 6.3948
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.4438
Daily SMA50 6.4568
Daily SMA100 6.4579
Daily SMA200 6.4677
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.3956
Previous Daily Low 6.3728
Previous Weekly High 6.4644
Previous Weekly Low 6.4222
Previous Monthly High 6.488
Previous Monthly Low 6.4244
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.3869
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.3816
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.3799
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.365
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.3571
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.4027
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.4106
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.4255

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Further upside hinges on 1.1670 breakout

EUR/USD: Further upside hinges on 1.1670 breakout

EUR/USD remains sidelined below the 1.1670 key hurdle, around 1.1650 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The currency major pair poked the crucial horizontal resistance during the early week but failed to provide a follow-though on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD steady above 1.3800 amid risk-on sentiment

GBP/USD steady above 1.3800 amid risk-on sentiment

The GBP/USD advances as the New York session ends and the Asian session begins, up a minimal 0.02% exchanges hands at 1.3824 during the day at the time of writing. The North American session positive sentiment has carried onto the Asian session. The major Asian equity futures indices rise between 0.01% and 1.45%, except the Japanese Topix, which drops 0.25%.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates gains below $1790 amid firmer yields

Gold consolidates gains below $1790 amid firmer yields

Gold price is consolidating at the highest levels seen so far this week at $1789, as the buying pressure remains unabated amid a corrective decline in the US dollar across the board. Robust American corporate earnings reports have come to the rescue of gold bulls.

Gold News

Pimco plans to gradually invest more in crypto after Bitcoin smashes all-time high

Pimco plans to gradually invest more in crypto after Bitcoin smashes all-time high

Following Bitcoin reaching its all-time high above $67,000 on October 20, fixed income manager Pimco is planning to increase its exposure to digital assets. A representative of the firm said that the company has plans to gradually increase its exposure to the new asset class.

Read more

Tesla (TSLA) Q3 earnings EPS and Revenue beat estimates

Tesla (TSLA) Q3 earnings EPS and Revenue beat estimates

Tesla (TSLA) released earnings after the close on Wednesday, October 20. Earnings Per Share (EPS) were $1.86 versus the estimate of $1.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.76 versus the estimate of $13.63 billion.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures