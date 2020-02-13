In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/CNH is expected to remain side-lined for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that “further USD weakness is not ruled out” but added, “a breach of 6.9500 would come as a surprise”. USD subsequently dropped to 6.9575 before rebounding quickly. Downward pressure has more or less dissipated and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. In other words, USD is expected to trade sideways for today, likely between 6.9650 and 6.9980.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD traded in a relatively choppy manner over the past few days as it gave up most of its gains from late last week over the past couple of days. For now, we continue to hold the same form last Thursday (06 Feb, spot at 6.9780) wherein USD is expected to trade within a broad 6.9500/7.0230 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 1.30 as Sunak replaces Javid as Chancellor
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has surprisingly resigned and Rishi Sunak will replace him. Sunak may provide fiscal stimulus, alleviating pressure from the BOE.
EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears. US CPI is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?
The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region
Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.