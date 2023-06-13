USD/CNH marches to fresh high since November 2022 on PBOC rate cut, US inflation eyed

- USD/CNH takes the bids to prod the highest levels since late November 2022, up for the third consecutive day.
- PBOC cuts 7-day Repo Rate to 1.9%, fears of slower growth in China intensifies.
- Mixed mood, pre-data consolidation challenge US Dollar traders as US CPI, Fed loom.
USD/CNH renews a multi-day high as China’s central bank surprises market with a rate cut during early Tuesday. That said, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cuts the Repo Rate to 1.9% from 2.0% and propel the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) price towards 7.1750, the highest level since late November 2022, around 7.1710 by the press time.
With the rate cut from the PBoC confirming the previous fears suggesting slower economic growth in the world’s biggest industrial player, Bloomberg said, “China’s central bank cut a short-term policy interest rate, easing its monetary stance to help aid the economy’s recovery.”
Adding strength to the USD/CNH pair could be the market’s fears of more tension between the US and China as the US expands its ban on imports from Xinjiang. China vows to protect China firms against any US sanctions, per Reuters. Recently, Bloomberg released prepared remarks of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s scheduled Testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee as she said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) serve as important counterweights to non-transparent, unsustainable lending from others, like China.
It should, however, be noted that the market’s fears of dovish Fed performance in Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) join downbeat US Treasury bond yields to cap the USD/CNH upside.
Amid these plays, the S&P500 Futures struggles to trace Wall Street’s gains while the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields drop for the second consecutive day to around 3.72% and 4.56% in that order.
Looking forward, USD/CNH traders should pay attention to today’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for May as the Fed decision looms on Wednesday. It’s worth noting that the market forecasts of witnessing no change in the Core CPI MoM figure of 0.4% gain major attention as softer figures could push back the July rate hike concerns and may not allow the Fed to sound hawkish.
Technical analysis
The overbought RSI (14) line can challenge USD/CNH bulls within a three-week-old rising trend channel, currently between 7.2030 and 7.1300.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.171
|Today Daily Change
|0.0150
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|7.156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0875
|Daily SMA50
|6.9821
|Daily SMA100
|6.9219
|Daily SMA200
|6.9878
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1604
|Previous Daily Low
|7.1362
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1558
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.1012
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1344
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1512
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1455
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.1414
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.1267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.1172
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1751
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.