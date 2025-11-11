USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1170 and 7.1290 – UOB Group
US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range between 7.1170 and 7.1290. In the longer run, USD has likely entered a range-trading phase between 7.1120 and 7.1330, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
USD has likely entered a range-trading phase
24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, we were of the view that USD 'is likely to trade in a range between 7.1200 and 7.1300'. USD then traded within a lower and slightly narrower range of 7.1187/7.1273. The price action provides no fresh clues, and we continue to expect range-trading today, most likely between 7.1170 and 7.1290."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Last Friday (07 Nov, spot at 7.1230), we highlighted that USD 'has likely entered a range-trading phase, and for the time being, we expect it to trade between 7.1120 and 7.1330'. We continue to hold the same view."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.