USD/CNH is expected to consolidate between 7.1200 and 7.1380 – UOB Group

US Dollar (USD) is expected to consolidate between 7.1200 and 7.1380. In the longer run, for the time being, USD is likely to trade in a range between 7.1000 and 7.1480, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, we expected USD to 'consolidate between 7.1210 and 7.1380.' USD subsequently traded in a range of 7.1230/7.1394, closing largely unchanged at 7.1273 (-0.02%). Momentum indicators are mostly flat, and we continue to expect consolidation today, most likely between 7.1200 and 7.1400."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our update from two days ago (30 Sep, spot at 7.1275) remains valid. As highlighted, 'the current price movements are likely part of a range-trading phase between 7.1000 and 7.1480'."