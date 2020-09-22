USD/CNH: Further rebound now looks likely – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group now sees USD/CNH edging higher in the near-term, although always between the broader 6.7500-6.8300 range.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The strong advance in USD yesterday came as a surprise (high of 6.8080). The rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself and further sustained gain is unlikely. USD is more likely to consolidate and trade sideways at these higher levels, expected to be between 6.7700 and 6.8100.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in USD since mid-August. In our latest narrative from last Thursday (17 Sep, spot at 6.7520), we indicated that the ‘decline is oversold but outlook for USD remains weak for now’ and we added, ‘pace of any further weakness is likely to be slower and next major support 6.7165 may be out of reach this time round’. Yesterday (21 Sep), USD rebounded strong and touched a high of 6.8080, not far below our ‘strong resistance’ level of 6.8100. While the ‘strong resistance’ is still intact, downward momentum has waned considerably and this coupled with the still oversold conditions suggest that the month-long negative phase has run its course. From here, there is room for the current rebound to extend higher but for now, any advance is viewed as part of broad 6.7500/6.8300 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2800 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD resumes decline below 1.2800. The US dollar regained ground amid the tepid market mood. All eyes remain on BOE’s Bailey speech and UK PM Johnson’s emergency COBRA meeting amid virus surge.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1750 as US dollar regains footing
EUR/USD is back in the red below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand, with investors waiting for fresh cues from the European open. Investors sold risk assets on the COVID-19 resurgence in Europe.
XAU/USD bears stay directed towards $1,900
Gold prices remain on the back foot for second consecutive day. Sustained break of six-week-old support line, now resistance, keeps the sellers hopeful. 200-bar EMA adds to the upside barriers, August month’s low offer extra support.
WTI: Extends pullback from 50-day SMA below $40.00
WTI over 1.0% on the failures to stretch bounces off $38.91 beyond $40.05. 100-day SMA n the bears’ radar but bullish MACD can restrict further downside. Friday’s high adds to the upside barrier beyond the 50-day SMA.
Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off
Currencies and equities sold off sharply on Monday as virus cases in Europe hit new record highs. Everyone’s greatest fear this summer was a second wave and unfortunately that fear has materialized.